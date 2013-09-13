This Is What Space Sounds Like 12 Billion Miles Away

NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, launched in 1977, has officially left the solar system NASA has confirmed.

While out all alone in the blackness of space the craft has been gathering data. One type of data is audio. NASA JPL explains:

Voyager 1’s plasma wave instrument detected the vibrations of dense interstellar plasma, or ionized gas, from October to November 2012 and April to May 2013. The graphic shows the frequency of the waves, which indicate the density of the plasma. Colours indicate the intensity of the waves, or how “loud” they are. Red indicates the loudest waves and blue indicates the weakest.

It has already send back recordings of what that empty blackness of space 12 billion miles from the sun sounds like. And it’s quite creepy. Listen:

