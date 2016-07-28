You've never heard an animal sound as weird as this baby panda

Pandas. They’re super weird! Sneaky, vegetarian, Disney-looking bears that sometimes show up during super critical moments in global diplomacy.
Wildlife photographer Ami Vitale recently published a photo essay in National Geographic about China’s recent successes in their breeding and rewilding panda program. Over the course of three years of access to the program, she spent a great deal of time with the newborn bears. And recently, she’s shared a great deal of what she found on her social media feeds.
Here’s one find that surprised me enough to triple-check, and I’d describe myself as fairly panda-literate: The black-and-white bears don’t roar at all, even when they’re agitated.
And the babies make, apparently, this super weird cat-with-a-sock-on-its-head noise recorded on Vitale’s Instagram. You have to hear it to believe it:
Video by @amivitale on assignment for @natgeo. A baby panda squeaks hello at the Bifengxia Giant Panda Breeding and Research Center in Sichuan Province, China. Giant pandas don’t roar like other bears, but bleat like goats or honk, growl and bark to communicate. Read the @natgeo story in the August issue or online through the link in my profile. @natgeo @natgeocreative @thephotosociety @nikonusa #nikonusa #nikonlove #nikonnofilter #nikonambassador #nikond4s #bifengxia #sichuan #china #climatechange #conservation #natureisspeaking #savetheplanet #photooftheday #photojournalism #panda #pandas #babypanda #ipanda #giantpanda #pandacub #amivitale #? @instagram
You can read Tech Insider’s full interview with Vitale, and see some of her amazing photos of the baby pandas, here.
