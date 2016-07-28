You've never heard an animal sound as weird as this baby panda

Pandas. They’re super weird! Sneaky, vegetarian, Disney-looking bears that sometimes show up during super critical moments in global diplomacy.

Wildlife photographer Ami Vitale recently published a photo essay in National Geographic about China’s recent successes in their breeding and rewilding panda program. Over the course of three years of access to the program, she spent a great deal of time with the newborn bears. And recently, she’s shared a great deal of what she found on her social media feeds.

Here’s one find that surprised me enough to triple-check, and I’d describe myself as fairly panda-literate: The black-and-white bears don’t roar at all, even when they’re agitated.

And the babies make, apparently, this super weird cat-with-a-sock-on-its-head noise recorded on Vitale’s Instagram. You have to hear it to believe it:



You can read Tech Insider’s full interview with Vitale, and see some of her amazing photos of the baby pandas, here.

NOW WATCH: This lunch box for adults could change the way you eat



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.