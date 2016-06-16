Tell us what song gets you motivated at work

Sometimes, in order to get the job done, you’ve got to plug in your earbuds and crank up the volume.

There’s a reason that movie montages exist. Music can be a great motivator. According to Dr. Joanne Cantor writing for Psychology Today, music can improve productivity on repetitive tasks and even give you a motivational hit before you tackle cognitive and creative tasks.

When I need to get pumped at work, my go-to tunes include the entire soundtrack of “Hamilton” and pretty much anything by ABBA.

The Business Insider Careers team wants to know: What songs get you ready to work?

Share your jam in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article. You get bonus points if you explain why the song motivates you!

