Here's What The Supreme Court Justices Did On Their Fabulous Summer Vacation

Supreme Court Justices

Photo: Loren Sztajer at www.flickr.com and SupremeCourt.gov

It’s September, and while most people are going back to work after a three-day weekend, the Supreme Court justices are still enjoying their summer.The three-month recess gave justices the time to lecture in Europe to make a few extra dollars—on top of their annual salary of $213,000, Slate has pointed out. Others either went to Maui, appeared on FOX News or promoted a book.



* It’s unclear exactly how Elena Kagan spent her break, so she wasn’t included in the slide show.

