Here's What The Supreme Court Justices Did On Their Fabulous Summer Vacation

It’s September, and while most people are going back to work after a three-day weekend, the Supreme Court justices are still enjoying their summer.The three-month recess gave justices the time to lecture in Europe to make a few extra dollars—on top of their annual salary of $213,000, Slate has pointed out. Others either went to Maui, appeared on FOX News or promoted a book.
* It’s unclear exactly how Elena Kagan spent her break, so she wasn’t included in the slide show.
Justice Sotomayor, long known to be a Yankees fan, in August joined the team's fervent supporters, the 'Bleacher Creatures.'
She sat next to a 'Bald Vinny' Milano, and a few pictures ended up on Instagram.
Scalia spent most of his summer teaching in Innsbruck, Austria at St. Mary's School of Law's Institute on World Legal Problems.
The current longest-serving member of the Supreme Court still had time to appear on FOX News to talk about his method of judging.
Source: St. Mary's University, FOX News
Justice Ginsburg traveled to Vienna and Venice for a couple of lectures at the Wake Forest School of Law's study abroad program.
Source: Wake Forest University School of Law
Chief Justice Roberts also traveled to the Old Continent to teach, this time in Malta. He spent two weeks on the small Mediterranean island where he lectured at the University of Malta.
Source: The Daily Mail
Justice Alito spent some time in Florence, Italy teaching a one-credit class in July at the Florence Law School as part of Penn State Law's study abroad program.
Source: Law.psu.edu
Justice Kennedy took a trip to Maui. No, not to go to the beach--although we doubt he missed the opportunity--but to attend the 9th Circuit judicial conference. He gave the opening remarks.
Source: The Washington Post
Justice Breyer appeared on the PBS Newshour in Boston where he spoke about his new book, 'Making Our Democracy Work: A Judge's View.'
Source: WGBH.org
We are not sure what Justice Thomas and his wife, Ginni, really did this summer, but we took a guess.
A few years ago, news emerged that the two liked to take RV vacations and even park in Wal-Mart parking lots and sleep there.
According to Justice Thomas, their RV is a 40-foot Prevost modified by Marathon Coaches. Prevost is owned by Volvo and is headquartered in Quebec. Why not something American, Clarence?
No, but really, we don't know what the Thomases did. This is just a guess.
Source: Wall Street Journal Law Blog
