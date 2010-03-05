What Snow? Shoppers Ignore Winter Storms, Boosting Retail Sales During February

Retailers saw better-than-expected numbers during February as economists worried that snowstorms in the Northeast and Midwest would dampen shopping activity.
Let’s take a look at how some of the most popular retailers did in February:
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): SSS up 5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 6.7%.
- Macy’s (M): SSS up 3.7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 2%.
- Gap Inc. (GPS): SSS up 3% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 1.5%.
- Limited Brands (LTD): SSS up 10% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 9.3%.
- Aeropostale (ARO): SSS up 7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 4%.
As you can clearly see, Limited Brands KILLED it despite the snow storms. Perhaps consumers are finally ready to start spending again…
