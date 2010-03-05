What Snow? Shoppers Ignore Winter Storms, Boosting Retail Sales During February

Vince Veneziani

Retailers saw better-than-expected numbers during February as economists worried that snowstorms in the Northeast and Midwest would dampen shopping activity.

Let’s take a look at how some of the most popular retailers did in February:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF): SSS up 5% vs. Retail Metrics estimate down 6.7%.
  • Macy’s (M): SSS up 3.7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 2%.
  • Gap Inc. (GPS): SSS up 3% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 1.5%.
  • Limited Brands (LTD): SSS up 10% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 9.3%.
  • Aeropostale (ARO): SSS up 7% vs. Retail Metrics estimate up 4%.

As you can clearly see, Limited Brands KILLED it despite the snow storms. Perhaps consumers are finally ready to start spending again…

