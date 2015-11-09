What those confusing icons in Snapchat actually mean

One of the most confusing things about Snapchat is how it colour codes different kinds of messages, or “snaps,” you can receive in the app.

Since you can send photos, video, and text within Snapchat, there are a few different coloured symbols that represent the different kinds of snaps.

It’s important to understand these icons because they clue you into whether you’re about to open a video (which means you’ll likely want your phone’s sound on), image, or if someone has taken a screenshot of or replayed a snap you sent them.

Thankfully, Snapchat has a helpful chart explaining how its snap icons work. Study up!

