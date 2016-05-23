Here's why that little blue dot keeps appearing in your Snapchat messages

Alex Heath
FullSizeRender 42Tech Insider

Are you wondering what the tiny blue dot means in your Snapchat messages? Or why it sometimes turns into a smiley face emoji for seemingly no reason?

Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Since Snapchat changed its chat interface about a month ago, you may have been wondering what's up with the tiny blue dot that occasionally appears at the end of a conversation.

It looks like this:

Tech Insider

Sometimes a smiley face emoji appears instead of the blue dot.

Tech Insider

What does it all mean?

Tech Insider

The blue dot means that the person you're messaging is currently in the conversation with you. The smiley emoji means that they just opened the chat window.

Tech Insider

So the blue dot and smiley emoji are kind of like read receipts, except they indicate when two people are active in the same conversation. Mystery solved!

