Here's why that little blue dot keeps appearing in your Snapchat messages

Are you wondering what the tiny blue dot means in your Snapchat messages? Or why it sometimes turns into a smiley face emoji for seemingly no reason?
Since Snapchat changed its chat interface about a month ago, you may have been wondering what's up with the tiny blue dot that occasionally appears at the end of a conversation.
The blue dot means that the person you're messaging is currently in the conversation with you. The smiley emoji means that they just opened the chat window.
