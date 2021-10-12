I tried 4 new skincare products to get my wedding glow – but the serum is the only product I’ll buy again

- I adopted a skincare routine before my wedding to reduce fine lines and redness, and get a glow.
- I chose a cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and under-eye cream recommended by a Sephora expert.
- The vitamin C serum, which smelled delightful and enhanced my glow, is the only one I’ll buy again.
But I like to procrastinate, and I figured if there was ever a time to upgrade to even just a few adult skincare products, it was to cram for the big day.
Each expert emphasized different ingredients, though. Credo was all about seaweed, which has vitamins that supposedly help with “firming and elasticity.” And the man at Aesop suggested a toner as well — mostly, it seemed, because it feels good.
I chose the Banana Bright serum ($US65 ($AU88)) which smelled delightful and was loaded with vitamin C, which is touted as one of the best of the best vitamins for your skin, Insider previously reported. It can help with anti-aging, reverse some skin damage, even your skin tone and more.
Like other antioxidants, it shields against free radicals, or molecules in the environment that damage your cells.
“Vitamin C works to bind these free radicals, and acts like little Pac-Men taking them out of circulation so that they can’t do damage to the skin,” Dr. Suzanne Friedler, a board-certified dermatologis, previously told Insider.
Indeed, my makeup artist complimented my well-hydrated skin during our trial just days after I’d begun using it.
I bought the “Glow Recipe” mask for $US42 ($AU57) without asking any more questions.
The serum seemed to give me an immediate glow, with several people commenting on how tan I looked soon after I began using it.
The moisturizer felt a little too thick and didn’t last long enough (less than two months) for me to feel like it was worth it. When your baseline is purchasing one or two such products a year, likely from a drugstore, $US600 ($AU816) bucks a year is a big leap.
The undereye cream was disappointing. I liked the nighttime ritual of using it, but not the morning ritual of brushing off dried and crusted remnants.
I’ll continue to use the moisturizer and under-eye cream until they run out, but only plan on purchasing the serum again. I even tried ordering a cheaper vitamin C serum through Amazon, and it’s not the same in terms of smell, feel, or results.
I almost crave Banana Bright’s fresh citrus aroma in the morning, and I’m down to rock a newlywed glow, too.