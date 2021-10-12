I tried 4 new skincare products to get my wedding glow – but the serum is the only product I’ll buy again

I settled on a best-selling vitamin C serum to enhance my glow.

I’d never used a serum, which goes on after cleansing, but learned that the point can be to brighten skin, reduce fine lines, reduce blemishes, and hydrate.

I chose the Banana Bright serum ($US65 ($AU88)) which smelled delightful and was loaded with vitamin C, which is touted as one of the best of the best vitamins for your skin, Insider previously reported. It can help with anti-aging, reverse some skin damage, even your skin tone and more.

Like other antioxidants, it shields against free radicals, or molecules in the environment that damage your cells.

“Vitamin C works to bind these free radicals, and acts like little Pac-Men taking them out of circulation so that they can’t do damage to the skin,” Dr. Suzanne Friedler, a board-certified dermatologis, previously told Insider.