Microsoft’s Windows boss Steven Sinofsky is out. We dig into what it means in this video.



Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

Is Apple Really Going To Launch The iPhone 5S Early Next Year?

Here’s What You Need To Know About The David Petraeus Scandal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.