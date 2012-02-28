What Simple Thing Can You Put In The Kitchen To Help You Eat Less?

@bakadesuyo



A mirror.

Via Richard Wiseman’s excellent book 59 Seconds: Change Your Life in Under a Minute:

Placing a mirror in front of people when they are presented with different food options results in a remarkable 32 per cent reduction in their consumption of unhealthy food.

Seeing their own reflection makes them more aware of their body and more likely to eat food that is good for them.

