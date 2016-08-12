Here's what Simone Biles saved when a fire alarm went off in Rio

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles took to Snapchat on Wednesday night as a fire alarm went off in the apartment complex where Team USA athletes are staying in Rio de Janeiro.

The gymnast and her “Final Five” teammates were all faced with the conundrum of having to decide what to save at that moment. But, being dedicated athletes and Olympians, it’s no surprise that they grabbed what was truly important to them: their gym bags, and their brand new gold medals.

“The fire alarm’s going off, but we got our golds,” Biles said on Snapchat, seemingly laughing with excitement.

PROTECT THE GOLD MEDALS ???????????????????????????? SC: simonebiles pic.twitter.com/6YrhpiF63z

— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) August 10, 2016

Luckily, it turned out to be a false alarm, and the gymnasts were safe.

“At least we got the medals, man,” Biles’ teammate Laurie Hernandez said in the Snapchat video.

when a fire alarm goes off in your building, grab your medal and gym bag. #everythingisokay

— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 10, 2016

Biles and teammate Aly Raisman are next competing in the women’s individual all around final on Thursday, August 11.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.