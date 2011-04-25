What Should You Do with Your Crappy Little Services Business?

This post originally appeared on TechCrunch.



There’s a line of thinking in Silicon Valley that you should build product businesses rather than services businesses. This thinking is largely driven by the venture capital industry (and subsequently Wall Street) who are in search of high margin, highly scalable businesses. It’s nearly impossible to get a services company financed by VCs. You’re a small fish.

