Twitter Plots Big Secret Announcement

Nicholas Carlson
Ev Williams Chirp

Twitter is hosting a press conference at 3:45 west coast time today.

What they’ll announce is a big mystery. We’re pretty sure it won’t be a new way to embed tweets on your blog.

Some more likely ideas:

  • A search deal with Google or Microsoft.
  • Another hole-filling app-quisition: Twitpic? Yfrog?
  • Metrics to show off how effective Twitter’s new ads are.
  • More new ad units.

We aren’t holding our breath, but we hope Twitter will annouce that it’s fixing Twitter for iPhone. The once-great app keeps crashing when we try to click on links.

Don’t miss: How Twitter.com Went From A $7,500 Domain To A $1 Billion Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.