Twitter Plots Big Secret Announcement

Twitter is hosting a press conference at 3:45 west coast time today.



What they’ll announce is a big mystery. We’re pretty sure it won’t be a new way to embed tweets on your blog.

Some more likely ideas:

A search deal with Google or Microsoft.

Another hole-filling app-quisition: Twitpic? Yfrog?

Metrics to show off how effective Twitter’s new ads are.

More new ad units.

We aren’t holding our breath, but we hope Twitter will annouce that it’s fixing Twitter for iPhone. The once-great app keeps crashing when we try to click on links.

