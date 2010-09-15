Twitter Plots Big Secret Announcement

Twitter is hosting a press conference at 3:45 west coast time today.
What they’ll announce is a big mystery. We’re pretty sure it won’t be a new way to embed tweets on your blog.
Some more likely ideas:
- A search deal with Google or Microsoft.
- Another hole-filling app-quisition: Twitpic? Yfrog?
- Metrics to show off how effective Twitter’s new ads are.
- More new ad units.
We aren’t holding our breath, but we hope Twitter will annouce that it’s fixing Twitter for iPhone. The once-great app keeps crashing when we try to click on links.
Don’t miss: How Twitter.com Went From A $7,500 Domain To A $1 Billion Company
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.