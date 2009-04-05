What Should Microsoft Call Its Search Engine? Bing? Kumo? (POLL)

On Friday we learned Microsoft (MSFT) trademarked the word “Bing” for use on a search engine and took over the bing.com and bing.net domains. “Bing” could very well become the name of Microsoft’s search engine, replacing the previously floated “Kumo,” which got a lukewarm reception.



We’re not sure what to think. “Bing” doesn’t strike us as obviously great. But then, neither did “Hulu,” “Skype,” or “Wii” the first time we heard them.

So we put it to the crowd: Bing? Kumo? Or should Microsoft just put its promised $100 million branding budget behind the current “live.com”?



