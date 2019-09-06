13 of the best seasonal items to get at Aldi this fall for under $15

Aldi Aldi has home decor, drinks, and food coming out for autumn.

Budget grocery-store chain Aldi is preparing for fall with seasonal food, drinks, and home decor.

The chain has a variety of fall-inspired goods including apple strudels, cinnamon-flavored hard cider, and caramel-macchiato cupcakes.

Aldi is also selling some autumnal home decor, like blankets, pumpkin-spice-scented candles, and scarecrows.

This month, budget grocery-store chain Aldi is launching a whole host of products that scream autumn – and we’re not just talking food.

From tasty snacks and hard ciders to warm throw blankets and Halloween-themed decor, the chain is pulling out all the stops for fall.

Here are some of the best seasonal products to get at Aldi this month for under $US15.

Bring Caramel Macchiato Cupcakes or Maple Pecan Cupcakes to your next potluck.

Aldi Each cupcake costs under $US1.

Cupcakes make a great teacher gift, party dessert, or midnight snack, and Aldi is selling two seasonal flavours this month: caramel macchiato and maple pecan.

Both have the warm, comforting flavours of fall, and a four-pack only costs $US3.89.

Create an autumnal tablescape with Tabletop Scarecrows.

Aldi One scarecrow is $US5.99.

Whether you want a playful tablescape for weeknight dinners or Saturday brunch, these adorable tabletop scarecrows can bring the cheerfulness of the season to your dining room. Each scarecrow is only $US5.99, so don’t be afraid to grab a few.

Raise a glass to the Wicked Grove Pear Hard Cider.

Aldi You can purchase a six-pack of these.

Say cheers to seasonal beverages for any bonfires or camping trips you have planned for fall. A six-pack of this crisp pear hard cider is just $US6.99.

… or pour up a Wicked Grove Cinnamon Hard Cider.

Aldi A six-pack costs $US6.99.

Featuring more of a kick, this drink brings the warming notes of cinnamon into an ice-cold hard cider for a combination that is perfect for fall. A six-pack will only set you back $US6.99.

Cosy up with a Huntington Home Woven Throw Blanket.

Aldi It comes in a few different colours.

To add warmth to your home, you can pick up the classic Huntington Home woven throw blankets from Aldi this month. Each striped throw is only $US12.99 and comes in neutral autumnal hues like cream, tan, and dark blue.

End the day with a Deutsche Küche Apple Strudel or Deutsche Küche Caramel Apple Strudel.

Aldi A box of two strudels is $US2.49.

You just can’t go wrong with these apple-flavored or caramel-apple flavored strudels, which are the perfect companion to a movie night.

A pack of two sizable pastries is just $US2.49, so you can easily try each flavour.

Welcome guests with a seasonal Huntington Home Estate Coir Mat.

Aldi This can add an autumn accent to the outside of any home.

Before you start hosting game nights, brunches, and Thanksgiving this fall, be sure to properly welcome your guests with seasonal doormats that let them know you are excited to see them.

Aldi is selling these doormats for $US14.99 in fun prints that say “Welcome” or “Thankful.” There’s also a mat that’s simply printed with autumn leaves.

Celebrate Oktoberfest with Deutsche Küche Oktoberfest Bratwurst with Cheese or Deutsche Küche Oktoberfest Bratwurst with Herbs.

Aldi A four-pack of these brats is $US3.99.

The famous Oktoberfest in Munich begins September 21, but if you can’t make it to the official celebration, enjoy the festivities from home with these bratwursts with either cheese or herbs for just $US3.99.

Fill your entire home with the scent of these Mercury Glass Pumpkin Candles.

Aldi They smell like pumpkin spice.

Nothing screams fall more than pumpkin candles and these gorgeous options even come in glass pumpkin-shaped containers that will instantly elevate the room they are in.

The candles come in a few different finishes and retail for only $US4.99.

Start your morning off right with Barissimo Caramel Macchiato or Caramel Apple Coffee Pods or Caramel or Apple Crisp Coffee Grounds.

Aldi A box of these cups retails for $US5.89.

There’s nothing more delightful than taking in the cool fall weather with a comforting, hot cup of coffee at hand. Fortunately, Aldi is bringing out some festive flavours for the season: caramel macchiato, caramel, apple crisp and caramel apple.

The caramel-macchiato and caramel-apple flavours will be available in coffee-cup form, with 18 pods retailing for $US5.89.

The caramel and apple-crisp flavours will be available as ground coffee, with a 12-ounce bag costing $US3.79.

Set the stage for pumpkin decor with Huntington Home Straw Bales.

Aldi You can put pumpkins on top of them.

Even though your summer perennials might be withering away, you can still make your garden and front porch look nice with a few seasonal touches.

Straw bales, like these $US6.99 decorative ones from Aldi, are a great base for pumpkins galore.

You may want to pick up some Petit Toffee Buttermint Wine.

Aldi A bottle costs $US6.99.

This seasonal beverage leaves hints of toffee, buttermint, and chocolate on the tongue, making it delicious as a dessert wine or even poured over ice cream. A bottle is $US6.99.

Decorate for fall and beyond with these Huntington Home Reversible Signs.

Aldi You can flip the signs when you want a new design.

These door signs are ideal for people who don’t like to redecorate their homes every few months.

The Huntington Home reversible door signs come with two phrases, one for year-round decor and one specifically for fall. When winter hits, simply flip the sign over for decor that will last until next September.

Each double-sided sign is $US14.99.

