What Should Businesses Do About Porn In The Workplace?

It was recently revealed that SEC officials were surfing porn while the financial system was imploding under their watch.



Now Business Computing World writes that 20% of men admit to surfing for porn on the job and that porn has become a board-level problem for companies.

There are several things to take into account here.

First of all, porn in the workplace can have serious repercussions for businesses, from sexual harassment lawsuits to potential PR disasters.

Second of all, most filters and firewalls work poorly, or not at all. Blocking what sites people may or may not access is a drag on productivity because these filters usually block too many sites. Blogs or social networking sites may be blocked because managers think workers waste time on them but might contain relevant information for the work people are trying to do.

If people at your workplace want to waste time, they’ll do it. If it’s not on Facebook, they’ll hang around the watercooler or play Minesweeper. More importantly, these sites will never block all porn sites: productive employees will waste time with pointless obstructions, but employees really bent on watching some Z-list star’s sex tape will find it nonetheless.

More generally, private and business lives are becoming ever more intertwined. You can’t give people Blackberries with the expectation that they will be reachable 24/7 and not expect that they won’t bring some of their personal lives into the office. And for some people, well, that includes porn.

So, what should businesses do?

We think it’s no problem for small businesses. They don’t have the compliance issues that large companies have, and they should have better things to do than to worry about this stuff.

For big businesses, blocking doesn’t really make sense as we’ve said, but they do have to keep a watch on that stuff. Sensitivity workshops? Asking nicely?

What do you think?

