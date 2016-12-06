Why you should never wear leather-soled dress shoes in the snow or rain

Photo: Julius Marlow/ Facebook.

Leather and water don’t mix.

Shoes are obviously made to be worn, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a few precautions to safeguard your investment.

While leather-soled shoes won’t exactly fall apart in the rain, you should still be careful when wet weather hits. Leather deteriorates faster when wet, and when that wet leather hits pavement, bad things happen.

Here’s more on why leather and water are mortal enemies, as pointed out by style blog PutThisOn:

Leather soaks up water like a sponge. Just like your skin, leather needs a certain amount of moisture to stay strong and supple. But this amount of water can damage the leather and make it break down prematurely.

Just like your skin, leather needs a certain amount of moisture to stay strong and supple. But this amount of water can damage the leather and make it break down prematurely. After your soles get wet, your socks will instantly get soaked. It goes without saying that wet socks are always unpleasant.

It goes without saying that wet socks are always unpleasant. When leather is wet, it’s much more easily damaged. You wouldn’t want a chunk or two taken out of your expensive leather shoes just because they got wet.

How can you avoid these footwear catastrophes? Simple: wear rubber.

Many guys don’t realise that some of their fancier (and more expensive) dress shoes often come with leather soles.

The best way to protect that investment is to put on a pair of rubber galoshes, or overshoes, when it rains. By keeping out moisture, they work spectacularly well to make sure your feet and shoes stay dry. Keep a pair at home and another in your desk drawer in case of a sudden downpour.

The best galoshes you can buy are Swims, but if spending nearly $100 on a shoe that isn’t even really a shoe isn’t for you, there are plenty of cheaper options on Amazon.

You can also negate the problem entirely by buying shoes with rubber soles. PutThisOn recommends Danite Rubber soles, which retain the sleek profile of leather but can take a beating even when wet. Any cobbler can also resole any recraftable dress shoe with a rubber sole.

If you do end up wearing your leather-soled dress shoes in the rain, stuff some newspaper or stick them in rice to soak up the moisture and allow them to dry before wearing them again.

In a game of “leather, rubber, water,” water beats leather but rubber beats water.

