If You Really Have To Wear Meggings, Here's What Shirt Goes With Them

Meggings are real, and they’re getting an increasing amount of attention because of celebrities like Justin Bieber, Russell Brand and Lenny Kravitz.Proud “meggers” are all about them, though most shun meggings as an affront to masculinity.



But could you pull them off?

Celebrity stylist Ken Thompson shared his tips for pulling off meggings with The Australian.

Men in meggings aren’t expected to travel “below the latte belt,” and he warns that early adopters of meggings need to take them seriously.

“If you have to wear meggings, go formal on top with a crisp white shirt that is long enough at the front to avoid stares and make sure that you’ve had a decent calf workout,” Thompson told The Australian.

There you go, folks. The rest is up to you.

And it looks like meggings are here to stay, by the way.

“Meggings are not a gimmick because the guys who wear meggings aren’t doing it ironically—they genuinely believe it’s a good look,” GQ senior editor Will Welch told Yahoo!. “So it’s a real trend.”

