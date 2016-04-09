How you should wash your hair if you're starting to lose it

iStock Use a volumizing shampoo to hide your thinning hair.

You’ve already got your style and haircut down. This is the next step in daily maintenance for your thinning hair.

You must be very careful to not accentuate the hair loss, and instead try to disguise it. The name of the game here is volumizing, as you want as little light to hit your scalp as possible. This will mitigate the appearance of the thinning hair, ultimately making it less obvious.

“Anytime you can block the light from hitting the actual scalp, you’re going to have some success,” Los Angeles-based stylist Diana Schmidtke told the Wall Street Journal.

It all starts with shampoo, obviously. A thickening or volumizing kind can add additional bulk to your strands, blocking out the sun and making your head appear fuller.

We would caution against using shampoo too often, as excessive washing can make the hair brittle and prone to breakage. Men should only wash their hair three times a week at most, according to barber Van Cappizzano of Ball and Buck in Boston, and this is especially true for men who are losing their hair.

Most shampoos can be damaging to hair when used excessively. They contain sulfates and other chemicals that strip hair of the oils it needs to stay healthy, shiny, and soft.

“Don’t think of your hair as a chalkboard,” Cappizzano told us. You shouldn’t be wiping it clean every morning when you step in the shower. Instead, he says, you should think of it more like a “plant” that needs nutrition and attention.

Lessening your use of shampoo will take care of frizz, make it easier to use hair product, lessen breakage, and generally make your hair look healthy and vibrant.

If you’re uncomfortable going for days at a time without washing your hair, try using a dry shampoo occasionally. Schmidtke says it “can thicken up the hair, soak up its oils and give the appearance of fuller hair.”

Finally, after stepping out of the shower, don’t dry your hair too vigorously, as this will almost certainly shed some already lose threads on your scalp, Schmidtke says.

