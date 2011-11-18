What Series A Crunch? Healthcare Startup Medivo Bags $7 Million From Safeguard

Photo: Thomas Angermann on Flickr

New York-based healthcare startup Medivo has raised a $7 million Series A led by Safeguard Scientifics.It’s a data and lab testing service company that connects patients to a network of physicians. It’s kind of like ZocDoc but it’s more for lab work than for scheduling regular check-ups.



Medivo helps patients schedule everything from cholesterol to cancer tests. It gives patients easier access to lab testing services and breaks down the results in a way that’s easy to understand.

It was founded by doctors and entrepreneurs Sundeep Bhan, Destry Sulkes and Jason Bhan.

