What Mitch McConnell wants in the next stimulus

Reuters McConnell speaks to the media after a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation.

Mitch McConnell vowed in May that Nancy Pelosi’s $US3 trillion proposal for a fourth stimulus had “no chance of becoming law.”

The Senate Majority leader was initially reluctant to support a fourth stimulus, advocating seeing how well the country reopened.

Shortly before the third stimulus lapsed in late July, the Senate proposed a $US1 trillion package that would cut expanded unemployment benefits and waive liability for employers, among other things.

McConnell has also supported changing federal law to allow states to go bankrupt.

Much of the Republican Senate may not want any more aid at all, the AP reported, prompting McConnell to stay on the sidelines.

The federal government made history in March when it enacted a $US2.2 trillion stimulus package that included an unprecedented expansion of unemployment benefits and a $US349 billion program for small-business lending.

The law was the third relief package during the coronavirus pandemic – but it might not have been enough.

In mid-May, House Democrats passed a fourth stimulus package to the tune of $US3 trillion, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been an early voice saying that the massive third package needed a successor. She advocated another round of direct payments to Americans like the $US1,200 checks sent to people under the March law.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a floor speech on May 12, the day the House bill was introduced, that it had “no chance of becoming law,” Business Insider reported. By the end of July, the third package had lapsed and McConnell, Pelosi, and the Trump White House could not agree on a replacement, a situation that persisted into the second week of August. Trump acted unilaterally over the weekend, signing executive actions on unemployment, among other things, that may be neither effective nor constitutional.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 5 million Americans, closed nonessential businesses in most states – including many in hospitality and food services – and led to a record number of jobless claims: more than 55 million over 20 weeks.

As the economy largely reopened in May, and the May and June jobs reports showed signs of recovery, the Republican position was to wait and see if another would be necessary, and, when that became obvious, they have offered to go smaller than the last package

The sudden spike in reported coronavirus cases in late June threatened that momentum, though, with the US setting new record highs for daily cases in July. McConnell is one of the main negotiators of the stimulus, but his position has changed over time.

What McConnell has called for in a fourth stimulus

Associated Press Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., listens to questions during a news conference following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

McConnell was initially cold to the idea of a phase-four package but acknowledged in early April that there would be a “next measure.” He told The Associated Press he would prioritise healthcare spending and shy away from passing anything unrelated to the emergency, saying Democrats were pushing “unrelated pet priorities.”

Another McConnell demand emerged during an appearance on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show on April 22, when he said he would “certainly” be in favour of allowing states “to use the bankruptcy route.” This would be a major change to American law, as states can’t currently file for bankruptcy.David Frum wrote in The Atlantic that this would be an attractive prospect for McConnell, given that the federal judiciary has become more right-leaning during his tenure.Governors from both parties, including Democrat Andrew Cuomo, of New York, and Republican Larry Hogan, of Maryland, dismissed the idea.

On April 29, McConnell spoke on a private call about a new must-have, according to The Wall Street Journal: a provision that would shield companies from liability related to the pandemic. Republican states were leading the partial reopening of the national economy at the time, but that has stalled out as cases have spiked.

The liability-waiver provision appears to be an acknowledgement that companies endanger their employees by resuming normal business activity, and that the government should allow them to do so.

What Republicans proposed before the third stimulus lapsed in July

Jim Bourg via AP Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, left, talks with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. right and Sen. John Cornyn. R-Texas, during a break in the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.

The Republican package of about $US1 trillion was much as expected in late July, providing another round of $US1,200 checks for most Americans, with another $US500 per child for families with children. Sen. John Cornyn unveiled the provision including a liability waiver, called the Safe to Work Act.

The phase-four “Heroes Act” would extend the $US600 weekly bonus to unemployment benefits through January, which Republicans have repeatedly pushed back against, calling it a “disincentive” for people to go back to work. Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported that this argument is belied by the fact that wages haven’t been climbing, job postings are down versus before the pandemic, and both May and June’s jobs reports beat expectations.

Republicans in the Senate have long echoed White House rhetoric about the expanded $US600 unemployment benefit being a “disincentive.” As they introduced their package in late July, they proposed switching to a system that would give the unemployed 70% of their previous salary, and, while implementing that logistically difficult arrangement, cutting the benefit to $US200 per week.

By the first week of August, after the prior stimulus lapsed,McConnell said he would support extending the $US600 bonus – if Trump does.

The choice may not even be up to McConnell. The AP reported in mid-August that much of his caucus does not want to pass another stimulus bill, prompting him to say on the sidelines and let Pelosi negotiate with the White House.

