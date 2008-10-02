What Sells During A Financial Crisis? A Funny Book By Tina Fey

It’s not just the business writers that are cashing in on book deals nowadays. The New York Post is reporting that publishers are throwing cash at Tina Fey in hopes of landing her nonfiction humour book. Fey hasn’t written a proposal for the book, but a bidding war amongst publishers is driving the advance on the manuscript to $6 million.



While we’ll all be in the mood for a good laugh as we watch our retirement fund go down the toilet, we have our doubts about spending $6 million on a book by Tina Fey. She’s too busy to write a book proposal, when is she going to get time to write an acutal book? Plus, it’s not going to be a memoir, which might be interesting, her life story is compelling and would be nice to read from her perspective. A book of nonfiction humour? We have a hard time believing she’ll be able to drum up hundreds of pages of new funny material. Why wouldn’t she use those jokes on her own show?

Via: Gawker

