What Wall Street Analysts Are Buzzing About This Morning

U.S. Refining: ConocoPhillips plans to immediately idle its Trainer, Pennsylvania plant and will shut it down if a buyer cannot be found. This is signaling an increase in margins at other refiners, but may not bode well for Sunoco which is trying to sell its Philadelphia and Marcus Hook refineries.

Latin American Retail: Initiating coverage on the region with a positive guidance, expecting Latin America to post solid growth over the coming years. Yearly comparisons for discretionary retail have held up well and are poised to jump as global fears wane. Highlights include Ripley Corp., Cencosud, and Wal-mart de Mexico.

Spanish Banking: Funding pressure is not a major risk for the sector currently as Spanish banks raised capital earlier this year. No “onerous” near-term maturities, but with the wholesale market having difficulty processing large issues, banks may not be able to refinance until 2012.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE: CI): Announced takeover of FirstAssist, a U.K. insurance company. Cigna did not say how much it cost the firm, but estimates are at $110 million on FirstAssist’s spot price.

Citi:

Currency Implications: Foreign exchanges have bid up the dollar as investors flock to the safe haven currency, but that will have negative implications on the U.S. beverage and home and personal care stocks. Citi analysts have found negative correlation between the two industries and the trade weighted dollar over the past 1, 5 and 10 years, pointing to a difficult fourth quarter — downgrading Kimberly Clark and Colgate-Palmolive.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL): Company has outperformed its peers and customers, even during the market downturn. Recently reported earnings of $0.62 a hare, up from the consensus of $0.56. Heavy short interest will likely provide a rally as fundamentals increase.

Philip Morris (NYSE: PM): Lowering price target to $68 from $73 on decelerating earnings expectations.

Polo Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL): Downgrading from buy to hold on difficult year-to-date comps and high multiples compared to industry peers. Growth driven by South East Asia, which is still in its first phases.

Deutsche Bank:

Chinese Banking: Lowering expectations on 30% of the industry on increasing times to receive accounts receivables – lowering annualized profit potential.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN): App developers are showing strong interest in what might be the only real competitor to Apple’s iPad. Analysts expect the new device (called the Fire) to be compatible with Android 2.2 Gingerbread which will let it scrape about 80% of all apps made for smaller screen devices – just as the iPad does with its iPhone app store.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY): Expected to pass along price increases to consumers as AutoZone did this quarter. Analysts are not forecasting increasing comparisons, but see stronger margins benefiting the firm.

Goldman Sachs:

Price Target Changes: Increases: Jabil Circuit ($23 new v. $21 old), PNC Financial ($57 new v. $56 old), Wells Fargo ($34 new v. $33 old). Decreases: Bank of America ($9 new v. $10 old), Boyd Gaming ($4.50 new v. $7.50 old), Citi ($35 new v. $41 old), J.P. Morgan ($45 new v. $49 old), MGM Resorts ($13 new v. $15 old), Pinnacle Entertainment ($8 new v. $11 old)

U.S. Banking: Expecting third quarter results to differentiate the banks with pricing already indicating winners – Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan – and losers – Bank of America, Goldman. Loan activity, which has been lost in the headlines, has started to trend up again, with commercial and industrial loans from the largest U.S. banks up 3% this quarter.

Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX): Revenue and earnings beat Goldman expectations. EPS came in at $0.41, a 13% gain year-on-year, versus an expectation of $0.38 for the quarter. HR services led growth, up 17%.

Radio Shack (NYSE: RSH): Verizon volume is picking up as the retailer transitions to the carrier. Goldman conducted store checks in eight markets and saw building demand for VZW smartphones.

J.P. Morgan:

Autos: Analysts see U.S. seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales increasing to 12.8 million for September, a strong uptick from July/August of 12.1 million. Without increasing unemployment hampering the economy, biggest concerns for GM, Ford and other automakers will be slow growth – not contraction. Incentives declined 5.9% year-on-year to

Walgreens (NYSE: WAG): Maintaining full year earnings forecast of $2.99 a share, or 13.3% growth, even in the face of Express Scripts uncertainty. Analysts remain hopeful a deal will be inked before contracts expire as Walgreens has yet to sign deals with other prescription firms.

Morgan Stanley:

Municipal Finances: Survey out of the National League of Cities finds that, surprisingly, local governments appear better able to meet financial obligations than in past years. 43% of respondents stated that they were “better able to meet financial needs,” up from 13% in 2010 and 12% in 2009.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP): Firm has stronger capital flexibility, lower portfolio risks and interest rate risks, but is trading at lower multiples to its peers. Analysts see absolute share price increasing over the next 60 days.

UBS:

Ralcorp (NYSE: RAH): Even with takeover withdrawal by ConAgra, Post cereal business remains best positioned in the business. UBS sees potential sale of that business to Pepsi Co, Kellogg or General Mills.

Swift Transportation (NYSE: SWFT): Stock is trading down, principally on balance sheet issues that may lead to bankruptcy. Analysts think fears are overdone, unless economy dives into a 2008/09 like recession again. Maturity schedules offer time and flexibility for the firm to payoff debt.

