Only A Self-Hating Masochist Would Replace Ed Liddy

So, the CEO of AIG (AIG) Ed Liddy is stepping down, and the board is naming a replacement.



What kind of self-hating idiot would take this job?

You’ll be getting paid $1 a year with no uspide, and a huge amount of reputational downside, as every slip up will earn you a withering rebuke from the media, and Rep. Elijah Cummings. Of course, it’s not an easy job. It’s a complicated wind-down process, so you can’t just be an empty suit. You need experience! Must be willing to testify before congress and get named to Keith Olbermann’s “Worst Person in the World” list on a nightly basis.

Anyone have any ideas? How about this, rather than trying to come up with someone who would volunteer for this duty, how about coming up with someone you’d like to see take the job as a form of punishment. Alan Greenspan maybe?

Or maybe someone with significant stock in one of AIG’s remaining counterparties?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.