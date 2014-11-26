This Is What Sculpting In Virtual Reality Looks Like

Most people associate virtual reality with gaming, but some of the most exciting uses for VR are its creative applications for artists.

We’ve already seen what it will be like to paint in virtual reality, but an upcoming app called VRClay shows how you can create 3D sculptures in virtual reality, too.

Using an Oculus Rift headset and a precise motion controller called the Razer Hydra, users will be able to sculpt 3D figures using motions such as push, pull, drag, buildup, and others.

Here’s what it looks like from inside the Oculus Rift headset.

While someone could easily create a 3D figure like this using existing software on traditional computer screens, this is just one example of how virtual reality will allow artists unprecedented access to their work. With a VR workspace, artists will be able to walk around and inspect the physical manifestation of their work from all angles.

It’s also not hard to imagine how VRClay could integrate with something like the Leap Motion Controller, which would allow users to gesture and manipulate their creations using their hands.

Since there’s still no release date for the Oculus Rift, it will still be some time before you’ll be able to try applications like VRClay out for yourself, unfortunately, but we could start to see some more cool uses for virtual reality next month when Samsung’s Gear VR headset arrives.

If you’re interested in hearing more about VRClay as its development continues, you can sign up for updates over at the website.

