6 Things Samsung Needs To Do Before I Ditch My IPhone

AP Samsung Mobile CEO JK Shin introduces the Galaxy S5.

I’ve been an iPhone user since the first model launched almost seven years ago.

In that time, I’ve also tested dozens of other smartphones from every manufacturer from Motorola to LG. So far, not one of them has convinced me to switch.

Apple’s biggest rival Samsung is getting ready to debut its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S5 in a few weeks. I’m still married to my iPhone, but that doesn’t mean I’m not open to change. The problem is, Samsung would have to fix a few glaring problems before I make the switch.

