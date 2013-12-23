What To Expect From Samsung In 2014

Now that we’re in a slight lull in new tech products before January’s Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, let’s take a look at what we can expect from Samsung in the coming year.

Smarter TVs with incredible resolution

CES is typically Samsung’s moment to show off its new TVs. Last year, we saw a few new models that have 4K screens, or what some call “Ultra HD.”

4K screens have about 4,000 pixels across, versus the 1080 pixels across on most high-end HD TVs today. It may sound like a gimmick, but 4K is so clear that it almost looks like you’re looking through a window.

Unfortunately, 4K TVs are very expensive. Think tens of thousands of dollars. They’re also pretty pointless to own right now because there isn’t a lot of content shot at such a high resolution. It’s kind of like the early days of regular HD TV when most channels were still broadcasting in standard definition. The price will come down over a few years though.

Finally, you can expect Samsung to unveil new features for its Web-connected smart TVs. Those models currently have a bunch of features like voice and motion control, streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and an intelligent recommendation system that can guess what shows you want to watch. Samsung’s smart TVs are upgradeable with a little box called an Evolution Kit. That means you’ll be able to get whatever new features Samsung announces for its TVs.

Year of the tablet

We’ve heard that Samsung is going to focus a lot more on tablets this year. Right off the bat, there are rumours that Samsung will have a new 10.5-inch tablet at CES. You can also expect more variations of its flagship Galaxy Tab series of tablets, which already come in several sizes ranging from seven to 10.1 inches.

Insanely fast phones with huge screens

Samsung should launch its new flagship phone, which most are calling the Galaxy S5, within the first few months of 2014. Early rumours suggest that it will have a very fast 64-bit processor, possibly faster than the one Apple uses in its iPhone 5S. Other rumours say the phone will have an iris scanner that will let you unlock your phone without a passcode just by looking at it. Finally, the Galaxy S5 may come in a version with a metal body.

Meanwhile, you can expect Samsung to launch a bunch of other mid-range and low-end smartphones that it sells on the cheap. Part of the reason why Samsung sells more smartphones than any other company is because it makes affordable devices like these.

Then there’s the Note, Samsung’s jumbo-sized phablet. The current Galaxy Note 3 launched this past fall, so don’t expect a new model until much later in 2014.

Bendable screens?

Samsung has shown off bendable displays in the past. The idea isn’t necessarily to make a device that you can fold up, but one that’s more resistant to cracks and scratches if you drop it. Samsung may also continue to experiment with curved screens like it did this year with a smartphone called the Galaxy Round.

A bigger focus on software

One of the biggest Samsung criticisms is that the company tends to pack too many unnecessary software features into its mobile devices. We’ve heard Samsung plans to focus a lot more on software this year, making useful modifications to Google’s Android operating system for smartphones and tablets.

