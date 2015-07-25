Salespeople at these 10 tech companies get paid tons of money

We’ve written before about the incredible sums of money you can make as a salesperson in the enterprise tech industry. We’ve talked to top salespeople who routinely pull in over $US400,000 a year between base pay and commission.

There’s a reason, however, for the high pay. It’s a tough life, where you can be on the road a lot and your job is only as secure as your last quarter.

But for those who have the knack for it, it’s a great living, even if you aren’t among that vaunted top 10% of sellers, according to job hunting site Glassdoor, which compiled a list of the Top 10 best tech companies for salespeople based on recent salary reports from 50 or more employees at each company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.