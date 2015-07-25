Salespeople at these 10 tech companies get paid tons of money

We’ve written before about the incredible sums of money you can make as a salesperson in the enterprise tech industry. We’ve talked to top salespeople who routinely pull in over $US400,000 a year between base pay and commission.
There’s a reason, however, for the high pay. It’s a tough life, where you can be on the road a lot and your job is only as secure as your last quarter.
But for those who have the knack for it, it’s a great living, even if you aren’t among that vaunted top 10% of sellers, according to job hunting site Glassdoor, which compiled a list of the Top 10 best tech companies for salespeople based on recent salary reports from 50 or more employees at each company.
Median Total Pay: $US150,000
Median Base Salary: $US100,000
Median Commission: $US45,000
'Salary is great. Company provides a lot of benefits. Great training and incentives. First job out of college and it couldn't be better.' -- IBM Software Sales Representative
Median Total Pay: $US160,000
Median Base Salary: $US95,000
Median Commission: $US60,000
'Freedom to learn, develop and succeed. Minimal micromanagement. Opportunities to relocate and experiment. Excellent products and technologies. Fun working environment.' -- Avaya Territory Account Manager
Median Total Pay: $US162,500
Median Base Salary: $US90,000
Median Commission: $US50,000
'Great company with great products! Adobe tends to pay well and has wonderful benefits. They are the market leader inmost of what they do, I was always proud to tell people I worked at Adobe.' -- Adobe Channel Account Manager
Median Total Pay: $US173,500
Median Base Salary: $US90,000
Median Commission: $US68,000
'Great company top work for with lots of opportunity for upward mobility. Great perks and benefits as well.' -- Salesforce Account Executive
Median Total Pay: $US191,000
Median Base Salary: $US118,000
Median Commission: $US50,000
'Terrific place to work. Very little micro-management. Flexible hours. Good pay. Great benefits.' -- Microsoft Sales Solution Specialist
Median Total Pay: $US197,500
Median Base Salary: $US102,500
Median Commission: $US76,250
'It's an evolving company trying to find its place, but there are great benefits, competitive pay and challenging work. Innovation in the products is getting stronger and the board seems to really understand the need to invest in product development and acquisitions again.' -- Symantec Sales Operations
Median Total Pay: $US200,000
Median Base Salary: $US100,000
Median Commission: $US100,000
'The company supports sales operations like few other tech companies out there. The Boston college jock culture permeates the sales force (this may be a negative for some). The company looks out for proven performers who have put out for the job.' -- EMC Sales Representative
Median Total Pay: $US210,000
Median Base Salary: $US110,000
Median Commission: $US100,000
'Compensation is competitive at least from a salary perspective, particularly if you're on the sales side. Good bonus structure, excellent opportunities to win additional perks like trips or cash based onperformance. Generally friendly and well-meaning people, and not really a cut-throat culture.' -- CA Technologies Sales Director
Median Total Pay: $US211,000
Median Base Salary: $US930,00
Median Commission: $US100,000
'If you are in a senior sales position you can make very good money and if you can work your plan into the accelerators, you could blow the doors out.' -- Cisco Systems Services Sales Executive
(Note: 'accelerators' is a compensation term for paying sales people higher commissions when they bring in exceptionally high levels of revenue.)
Median Total Pay: $US235,000
Median Base Salary: $US110,000
Median Commission: $US100,000
'An above average compensation package is possible for sales roles. Also, getting exposure to many bright and talented people through both SAP and its partners can open up future opportunities that may not be as available with many other companies.' -- SAP Inside Sales Executive
