What's On Your iPod? Zoolander

rightfully wonders: what’s up with all the people buying “Zoolander” on iTunes? The goofy Ben Stiller comedy is a perpetual fixture in iTunes’ top-10 most-downloaded movies. Today? #7 (up from #9 when we started writing this post). March 17? #7. March 14? #6.



What gives? It doesn’t break the top-100 among iTunes (AAPL) rentals. Nor does Zoolander crack the top 100 comedies on Netflix (NFLX). It is, however, the 256th most-popular movie download on Amazon’s Unbox (AMZN) and Amazon DVD top-seller no. 1,853.

Our theory: Scarcity. Specifically, Ben Stiller scarcity — if you want to buy a movie with Ben from iTunes, your only other choice is “The Royal Tenenbaums,” which is an excellent film but really needs to be seen on a big screen. So. Zoolander it is. Any other theories? Let us know?

Update: Here’s a theory we like courtesy of reader Andrew Winkler:

Ever see the iPod ads?? They are ALWAYS using the picture of Stiller. And based on my own usage of iTunes, I always felt that they had Zoolander plugged on the movie page.



