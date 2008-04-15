What's On Your DVR? Beauty And The Geek.

Back when Nielsen started measuring TiVo viewing (way back in ’06), the most-recorded shows were dominated by high-end, affluent fare like NBC’s “The Office.” Back then, DVR penetration was in the single-digits, so that made sense. But now that nearly 20% of households have them, being a DVR-owner means you’re part of the mainstream. As Nielsen stats from March show, the top shows in Tivoland are pretty much the same as the top shows on TV.

But the TiVo nation is still able to show its quirks. The CW’s nerd fantasy “Beauty and the Geek” gets nearly a third (29.6%) of its viewing on DVRs. Fans better be sure and save those episodes permanently: with only 1.9 million viewers during the last week in March, “Geek” is probably not long for the tube.

Shows with the largest overall number of time-shifted viewers, courtesy of TVByTheNumbers:

Rank

Programs

Network

Persons Live+7 (000s)

Persons Live (000s)

Time-shifted Audience (000s)

% increase from Live to Live+7

1

AMERICAN IDOL-TUESDAY

FOX

26,147 22,375 3,772 16.9%

2

AMERICAN IDOL-WEDNESDAY

FOX

26,664 24,036 2,628 10.9%

3

TWO AND A HALF MEN

CBS

15,253 12,966 2,287 17.6%

4

CSI: MIAMI

CBS

17,289 15,298 1,991 13.0%

5

MEDIUM

NBC

10,077 8,401 1,676 20.0%

6

DANCING WITH THE STARS

ABC

21,198 19,551 1,647 8.4%

7

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER

CBS

11,276 9,675 1,601 16.5%

8

APPRENTICE 7

NBC

12,818 11,326 1,492 13.2%

9

NEW AMSTERDAM

FOX

7,126 5,656 1,470 26.0%

10

BIG BROTHER 9-WED

CBS

6,212 4,876 1,336 27.4%

