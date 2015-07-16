What Russia's historically expensive 2018 World Cup stadiums look like today

After spending an estimated $US51 billion to host the 2014 Olympics, Russia has budgeted nearly $US12 billion more for the 2018 World Cup. As a result, it’s expected to be the most expensive World Cup in history.

With 12 stadiums across 11 host cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Samara, Saransk, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, and Ekaterinbur — Russia has had to build several new venues from scratch and renovate many others.

While construction is still ongoing, Russian representatives have said all stadiums will be completed by 2017. With three years to go, a lot of work is still to be done.

*All figures based on exchange rates as of July 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.