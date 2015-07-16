What Russia's historically expensive 2018 World Cup stadiums look like today

Ari Gilberg
Sochi Fisht Stadium construction World Cup 2018Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

After spending an estimated $US51 billion to host the 2014 Olympics, Russia has budgeted nearly $US12 billion more for the 2018 World Cup. As a result, it’s expected to be the most expensive World Cup in history.

With 12 stadiums across 11 host cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Samara, Saransk, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, and Ekaterinbur — Russia has had to build several new venues from scratch and renovate many others.

While construction is still ongoing, Russian representatives have said all stadiums will be completed by 2017. With three years to go, a lot of work is still to be done.

*All figures based on exchange rates as of July 2015.

Russia plans to spend $3.6 billion on World Cup stadiums alone.

Source: WSJ

They're building eight stadiums from scratch, including one in Nizhny Novgorod.

Source: Yahoo/REUTERS

However, construction hasn't gone beyond excavation and concrete work.

Source: Russia Beyond The Headlines

Russia plans to spend $301 million on the stadium.

Source: WSJ

Cosmos Arena is also in the early stages of construction in Samara.

Source: Russia Beyond The Headline

Construction will cost nearly $243 million.

Source: WSJ

Levberdon Arena recently began construction in Rostov-on-Don.

Source: REUTERS

Estimated cost is $358 million.

Source: WSJ

St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena is in its 10th year of construction.

Source: Russia Beyond The Headlines

Initial costs have risen from its original estimates to an astronomical $618 million.

Source: WSJ

Mordovia Arena in Saransk has been under construction since 2011 and will cost $289 million.

Source: WSJ

The Kazan Arena first began construction in 2010.

Source: FINA World Championships

Construction finished in 2013, and total costs were believed to be nearly $440 million.

Source: WSJ

Its facilities include extravagant bathrooms.

Source: Yahoo/REUTERS

As well as changing rooms for players.

Source: Yahoo/REUTERS

Other stadiums that have already been built still need to be renovated.

Source: Russia Beyond The Headlines

Such as the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, the main venue for the 2014 Olympics.

Source: Olympic.org

Russia will spend $62 million in order to renovate it to abide by FIFA regulations.

Source: WSJ

The old Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow will cost $390 million in renovations.

Source: WSJ

After an $82 million reconstruction in 2011, Yekaterinburg Central Stadium is undergoing a $269 million transformation.

Source: WSJ, ABC

The new Otkrytie Arena in Moscow is one of the handful of stadiums that is currently ready to be used.

Source: Russia Beyond The Headlines

Construction finished in 2014 and cost $257 million.

Source: WSJ

Despite setbacks, completion dates for all stadiums and facilities is 2017 at the latest.

Source: FOX

