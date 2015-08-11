13 photos show the madness of rush hour in the world's busiest places

For better or worse, humans are trading in grass and farms for concrete and skyscrapers.

Nearly 80% of people in developed countries live in urban areas, and why not? City life is chock-full of opportunities you could never find in the suburbs or countryside, part of the reason that 250 million people are moving into Chinese cities alone.

But as a city grows, so does its dependence on things like buses and high-speed rail — making for rush hours that will make you grateful for your relatively sane commute.

Riders in Beijing crowd into a subway car at rush hour. The woman's face says it all: We'll walk from here. Kevin Frayer/Getty

