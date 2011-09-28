What Runs On More Than 2 Legs And Creativity?

New York City is going through a very interesting change at the moment. While the traditional banking industry is still working on shoring up their footing, the technology start-ups are growing in numbers. Their diversity of focus is considerable, with Foursquare, Zocdoc, and Tumblr characterising these growth successes.



But we also thought it would be interesting to spotlight start-ups that are just getting their feet off-the-ground. One such start-up is focusing on bringing resources and capabilities to emerging independent creative talent: filmmakers, photographers, musicians, writers, illustrators, etc., a theme very appropriate for the culturally & talent rich pool of New York City.

They are known as Tenlegs. Why the name “Tenlegs?” They came up with the name since they wanted to have a name that conveys their philosophy of helping emerging artists stand on their own two feet as well as a spirit of fun and the final inspiration for the name was a toy caterpillar.

Tenlegs says they are a platform that makes it easy for all creative talent to connect with each other, collaborate on new artistic projects, and showcase/sell their digital art.

They are a community that believes in a shared artist experience. They also believe great art can be successful without having to conform to the standards of a music label, a publishing house, a big studio, or a “high end” art gallery.

They have an experienced and small team in place that is working tirelessly to soon provide ability for artistic private/public connections and a shared online studio.

They are hoping to create a network of potential collaborators, friends, and fans with one common goal: creating great art. Ultimately, at Tenlegs, they want to help artists succeed and be in control of their artistic destiny.

In the last couple months of their beta release, they seem to be gaining grass roots buzz as well as a passionate group of members. Their members see Tenlegs’ success as their success (and vice versa from the Tenlegs team).

The small Tenlegs team has a couple of artists as part of their group, but also surrounds them with a Member Advisory Council of talented independent artists (film makers, authors, musicians, illustrators, etc.).

In their short lifespan, the Tenlegs team claims to have several pillars under their belt, the biggest one being the continued focus on their members.

While a smart and experienced team, they value consulting their Advisory Council on key issues, which challenges and keeps them focused on “what would artist want and care for?”

To remain focused on “interests of the artist”, they have had to slow product launch, marketing efforts, but they feel that was the right path to choose and are confident of trust dividends from the members.

It’s not a novel concept to focus on the member base, but this small team not only believes in it but is also living amongst their members, based in the village in New York City.

