Princess Charlotte is turning 5. Here's what 11 other members of the royal family looked like at that age.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte waves as she arrives for her first day of school.

Princess Charlotte turns 5 years old on May 2, 2020.

At age 5, Prince Charles was second in line to the throne, while Queen Elizabeth II didn’t become the heir presumptive until she was 10 years old.

Other royals, like Prince William and Prince George, share an uncanny resemblance with Princess Charlotte.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories .

Before they were rulers and working royals, these members of the British royal family looked and acted just like normal 5 year olds.

In honour of Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday on May 2, Insider looked back at how other members of the royal family looked when they were the same age.

Here’s what 11 members of the royal family looked like when they were 5 years old.

Princess Charlotte is turning 5 years old on May 2, 2020.

caption Princess Charlotte turns 5 on May 2, 2020.

Charlotte, who is currently fourth in line to the throne, was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, West London.

Princess Charlotte is the second child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is now 6 years old. Here’s what he looked like when he was 5.

caption Prince George of Cambridge attends the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018.

On Prince George’s fifth birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a new photo of the young royal and and thanked everyone for their kind messages.

Though only 6 years old, Prince George holds a great deal of power.

caption Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Christmas Day Church service on December 25, 2019.

He’s currently third in line to the throne and is expected to rule someday.

Aged 5 in 1987, Prince William enjoyed dressing up in this policeman’s uniform.

caption Prince William wears a policeman’s uniform as he sits on a police motorbike during a visit to the Windsor police in November 1987.

Prince William is the eldest child of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Many have said that both Princess Charlotte and Prince George strongly resemble their father.

Prince William, the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, is now 37 years old.

caption Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge is currently second in line to the throne, behind his father Prince Charles, and is expected to rule one day.

Before he was known as the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry was a 5-year-old boy like any other.

caption A young Prince Harry in Army uniform and helmet gets a ride in a tank during a visit to a British regiment in Germany circa 1990.

Pictured in 1990, a young Prince Harry in an Army uniform and helmet got a ride in a tank during a visit to a British regiment in Germany.

Prince Harry would go on to serve in the military at the age of 20 years old.

Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and completing two tours of Afghanistan.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne and is married to Meghan Markle.

They welcomed a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Archie is now seventh in line to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth is the eldest child of George IV and Queen Elizabeth and the current reigning monarch of the British royal family.

caption The young Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) is pictured riding on her tricycle in 1930.

The world looked very different when Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926.

Nicknamed “Lilibet” as a child and born third in line to the throne, most people had no idea that she would later become the United Kingdom’s longest-ruling monarch.

Pictured here at 5 years old in 1930, Queen Elizabeth couldn’t have known that just 20 years later, she would be crowned Queen after the abdication of her uncle and death of her father.

Queen Elizabeth just celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, 2020.

caption Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth actually celebrates her birthday twice – once on her actual date of birth, April 21, and again on the second Saturday in June.

The summer celebration is a much more public event, featuring a royal salute, parading soldiers, musicians, and much more pomp and circumstance.

Princess Margaret was the only sibling of Queen Elizabeth II, daughter of George IV and the Queen Mother.

caption Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, sits on the wall of the Welsh House at Royal Lodge, Windsor, June 1936.

Princess Margaret was born on August 21, 1930, at Glamis Castle in Angus, Scotland. Princess Margaret lived a colourful life.

She is remembered for being the Queen’s “rebel sister,” largely due to her forbidden relationship with divorcée Peter Townsend.

Princess Margaret was also known as a “party princess,” who loved socialising with celebrities and attending events.

caption Princess Margaret.

However, Princess Margaret also did a lot of royal firsts – she was the first member of the British royal family to be born in Scotland for more than 300 years and her wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960 was the very first British royal wedding to be broadcast on national television.

Princess Margaret made history again 18 years later with her divorce from Armstrong-Jones in 1978, which was the first divorce for a senior royal since 1901.

Prince Charles looked like the average cheeky 5 year old.

caption Prince Charles looks out of the window of the Welsh House at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, April 1954.

Prince Charles was born on November 14, 1948. Pictured here in 1954, Prince Charles was a young king-in-the-making as first in line to the throne.

Prince Charles is now 71 years old and is still first in line to the British throne.

caption Prince Charles.

After divorcing from Princess Diana in 1996, Prince Charles later went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Charles is expected to rule after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Anne, pictured here in 1956, is the second child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

caption Princess Anne in 1956.

At the time of her birth on August 15, 1950, she was second in line to the throne, behind her older brother Prince Charles. She is the royal couple’s only daughter.

Today, Princess Anne is 14th in line to the throne.

caption Princess Anne.

Princess Anne is also one of the busiest working royals.

According to Town and Country Magazine, in 2018 alone, Anne spent around 180 days performing royal engagements and continues to work with more than 300 different charities.

Prince Andrew, pictured holding his brother Edward’s pram, is the third-oldest child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

caption Prince Andrew, who is at the handle of the pram, rocks Prince Edward, watched by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II in 1965.

Prince Andrew was born on February 19, 1960. At the time of his birth, he was second in line to the throne.

Today, Prince Andrew is eighth in line to the throne.

caption Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew was married to Sarah Ferguson, who became the Duchess of York, from 1986 until 1996. The pair had two daughters during their marriage – Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princess Beatrice can be seen here at 5 years old enjoying some cotton candy at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

caption Princess Beatrice at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, on May 14, 1994, in Windsor, United Kingdom.

Princess Beatrice was born on August 8, 1988.

At 31 years old, Princess Beatrice is not considered a “working royal,” and works for a US-based company called Afiniti.

caption Princess Beatrice.

She is currently ninth in line to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie looked like a typical ’90s kid in this photograph from May 1995.

caption Princess Eugenie with friends at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 1995.

Born on March 23, 1990, Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Princess Eugenie is 10th in line to the throne, after her sister, Princess Beatrice.

caption Princess Eugenie on her wedding day.

Princess Eugenie was married to British wine merchant Jack Brooksbank on January 22, 2018.

Prince Edward, pictured here at age 5 with his older brother Charles, is the youngest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

caption Prince Charles looks on as his 5-year-old brother Prince Edward enjoys a game of bagatelle at Sandringham House, Norfolk, in 1970.

He was born on March 10, 1964. At the time of his birth, Prince Charles was 15 years old, Princess Anne was 13, and Prince Andrew was 4 years old.

Prince Edward is now 56 and is 11th in line to the throne.

caption Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Prince Edward has been married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex since 1999. The couple has two children together, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.