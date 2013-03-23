Here's What The Royal Baby Could Look Like At 25

Nickolay Lamm and geneticist Jenny Chen worked together to make these images of what the Royal Baby — the offspring of Prince William and Princess Kate — would look like at 25. They were originally posted to MyVoucherCodes.co.uk.



The baby is due in July.

When he was making the images, he consulted with Chen, a graduate student from the Broad Institute of Harvard-MIT, which is dedicated to genetics/genomics research.

“According to her, nothing definitive can be made about the future appearance of the daughter and son,” Lamm told Business Insider in an email. “However, some traits are more likely to appear than others …”

Based on what we know about the genetics of facial features, he was able to make some guesses about what they would look like. These are the features he used to make the images:

The child has a 50 per cent chance of having green eyes (like Kate) and 50 per cent chance of having blue eyes (like Will). So, in the illustrations, the daughter has blue eyes and the son has blue eyes.

Almond-shaped eyes tend to be dominant over round eyes. Kate has almond eyes, so it’s a good bet that her children will have almond eyes.

Kate’s olive skin colour is dominant over the lighter skin of Price William, so there’s a strong chance the child will have Kate’s skin type.

Kate’s dark hair is dominant over William’s light hair, so the children will likely have dark brown hair like Kate.

William and Kate do not have widow’s peaks, so their child will not have this trait.AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kate has dimples, which is a dominant trait. So it’s likely that her dimples will be passed down to her children.

Kate and Will have free earlobes, which is a dominant trait. So it’s likely their kids will have this trait.

Because broad lips are dominant over thin lips, and because broad lips seem to have a history in the Royal Family, it’s likely that the children will have broad lips.

Because both Will and Kate have oval faces, and because oval faces are dominant over square-shaped faces, it’s likely that their kids will have oval-shaped faces.

Heart-shaped faces tend to be a characteristic of female faces, so Kate’s daughters will probably take after her heart-shaped face while her sons will have jawlines more similar to Will.

If you look at Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, you will notice that they all have a very distinct nose shape that is flat at the bridge and a bit hook-shaped. This would suggest that this nose shape is very dominant and that Will’s kids are likely to have this nose shape also.

Here are some less scientific mock ups of the Royal Offspring as a baby, from MorphThing. The boy is on the right and girl baby on the left:

