REVEALED: The Ron Paul Stock Portfolio

Linette Lopez
ron paul

Photo: Courtesy of Buy Ron Paul’s House

Well, this is predictable…Today members of Congress had to reveal their stock holdings.

We were curious what anti-Fed, pro-gold Congressman Ron Paul held, and no surprise, he likes gold.

Lots of it.

Here are the stocks he owns.

  • Agnico Eagle Mines
  • Alumina Common
  • Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd.
  • BrigusGold Corp. Com MPV (formerly Apollo Gold Corp)
  • Barrick Gold Corp.
  • Claude Research Inc
  • Coeur D’Alene Minds Corp.
  • Gold Corp Inc
  • El Dorado Gold Corp.
  • IAM Gold Corp.
  • Kinross
  • Lexam Explorations Inc.
  • Mag Silver Corp.
  • Metalline Mining Co.
  • Mutual Securities Inc.
  • Newmont Mining Corp.
  • Pan American Silver
  • Petrol Oil and Gas
  • Silver Wheaton Corp
  • Virginia Mines Inc.
  • Vista Gold Corp.
  • Viterra Inc
  • Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
  • Allied Nevada Gold Corp.
  • Hecla Mining Co.

Looks like he’s doing well these days.

Click here to see what some of his fellow Representatives are holdings as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.