REVEALED: The Ron Paul Stock Portfolio

Photo: Courtesy of Buy Ron Paul’s House

Well, this is predictable…Today members of Congress had to reveal their stock holdings.



We were curious what anti-Fed, pro-gold Congressman Ron Paul held, and no surprise, he likes gold.

Lots of it.

Here are the stocks he owns.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Alumina Common

Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd.

BrigusGold Corp. Com MPV (formerly Apollo Gold Corp)

Barrick Gold Corp.

Claude Research Inc

Coeur D’Alene Minds Corp.

Gold Corp Inc

El Dorado Gold Corp.

IAM Gold Corp.

Kinross

Lexam Explorations Inc.

Mag Silver Corp.

Metalline Mining Co.

Mutual Securities Inc.

Newmont Mining Corp.

Pan American Silver

Petrol Oil and Gas

Silver Wheaton Corp

Virginia Mines Inc.

Vista Gold Corp.

Viterra Inc

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

Allied Nevada Gold Corp.

Hecla Mining Co.

Looks like he’s doing well these days.

Click here to see what some of his fellow Representatives are holdings as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.