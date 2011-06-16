REVEALED: The Ron Paul Stock Portfolio

Photo: Courtesy of Buy Ron Paul’s House
Well, this is predictable…Today members of Congress had to reveal their stock holdings.
We were curious what anti-Fed, pro-gold Congressman Ron Paul held, and no surprise, he likes gold.
Lots of it.
Here are the stocks he owns.
- Agnico Eagle Mines
- Alumina Common
- Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd.
- BrigusGold Corp. Com MPV (formerly Apollo Gold Corp)
- Barrick Gold Corp.
- Claude Research Inc
- Coeur D’Alene Minds Corp.
- Gold Corp Inc
- El Dorado Gold Corp.
- IAM Gold Corp.
- Kinross
- Lexam Explorations Inc.
- Mag Silver Corp.
- Metalline Mining Co.
- Mutual Securities Inc.
- Newmont Mining Corp.
- Pan American Silver
- Petrol Oil and Gas
- Silver Wheaton Corp
- Virginia Mines Inc.
- Vista Gold Corp.
- Viterra Inc
- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
- Allied Nevada Gold Corp.
- Hecla Mining Co.
Looks like he’s doing well these days.
