If this market rally is about to reverse, then the options market clearly doesn’t see it. Volatility is actually approaching 2009 lows. With the VIX lower, it’s a great time for bears to buy protective puts, but these hedgers will look like fools if the options market has its way.



Note we also had a huge move down today so far.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.