What retailers need to know about falling conversion rates in mobile shopping

In the US, visits to retail websites on smartphones have increased, but conversion rates on them are down, according to Monetate’s quarterly report.
- Website visits on smartphones went from 13.39% in Q1 2014 to 19.09% in Q1 2015, a 5.7% year-over-year growth.
- Conversion rates on smartphones went from 1.19% in Q1 2014 to 1.08% in Q1 2015, a 0.11% year-over-year decline.
The smartphone user base is growing in the US, which explains the increase in website visits. But the decline in conversion rates is more complex.
A possible explanation for this is the increasingly saturated smartphone market. Late adopters tend to be less tech-savvy. While they often buy smartphones because they’re easily available on the market, that doesn’t mean these consumers will shift their shopping habits to make purchases on their newly adopted phones; this could translate to declining conversion rates.
