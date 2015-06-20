What retailers need to know about falling conversion rates in mobile shopping

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

In the US, visits to retail websites on smartphones have increased, but conversion rates on them are down, according to Monetate’s quarterly report.

Website visits on smartphones went from 13.39% in Q1 2014 to 19.09% in Q1 2015, a 5.7% year-over-year growth.

Conversion rates on smartphones went from 1.19% in Q1 2014 to 1.08% in Q1 2015, a 0.11% year-over-year decline.

The smartphone user base is growing in the US, which explains the increase in website visits. But the decline in conversion rates is more complex.

A possible explanation for this is the increasingly saturated smartphone market. Late adopters tend to be less tech-savvy. While they often buy smartphones because they’re easily available on the market, that doesn’t mean these consumers will shift their shopping habits to make purchases on their newly adopted phones; this could translate to declining conversion rates.

