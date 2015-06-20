What retailers need to know about falling conversion rates in mobile shopping

Nancee Halpin

This story was originally sent to thousands of professionals just like you in this morning’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER daily newsletter. Don’t be left in the dark while your competition gets ahead each morning. Learn more about our 7-day FREE trial now »

Ussmartphonenetadds 5

In the US, visits to retail websites on smartphones have increased, but conversion rates on them are down, according to Monetate’s quarterly report.

  • Website visits on smartphones went from 13.39% in Q1 2014 to 19.09% in Q1 2015, a 5.7% year-over-year growth.
  • Conversion rates on smartphones went from 1.19% in Q1 2014 to 1.08% in Q1 2015, a 0.11% year-over-year decline.

Finding this article interesting? Thousands of professionals just like you had it in their inbox first. Stay ahead of the curve and gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest news & trends, start your day with the E-COMMERCE INSIDER. Get 7-days FREE »

The smartphone user base is growing in the US, which explains the increase in website visits. But the decline in conversion rates is more complex.

A possible explanation for this is the increasingly saturated smartphone market. Late adopters tend to be less tech-savvy. While they often buy smartphones because they’re easily available on the market, that doesn’t mean these consumers will shift their shopping habits to make purchases on their newly adopted phones; this could translate to declining conversion rates.

Here are other stories you need to know from today’s E-COMMERCE INSIDER:

  • FRANCE WANTS TO COLLECT MORE TAXES FROM ONLINE RETAILERS
  • UPS WANTS TO END DISCOUNTS ON OVERSIZED PACKAGES
  • PETCO PARTNERS WITH INSTACART TO OFFER SPEEDY DELIVERY
  • GOOGLE CHROME EXTENSION BOOKINDY COMPETES WITH AMAZON

Don’t miss another day of breaking developments! Stay ahead of the curve and gain insight into the latest news & trends. Join thousands of other professionals who start the day with E-COMMERCE INSIDER. Try it FREE for 7 days now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.