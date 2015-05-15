Here's what it takes to get a job as a SpaceX engineer

Think you’ve got what it takes to work at SpaceX? You might want to have a look at Benjamin Klein’s resume first. Klein just graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering and 4.0 GPA.

But, as you might suspect, it takes more than perfect grades to get one of the most coveted spots in the world as an engineer at SpaceX — a private space company founded by CEO Elon Musk that aspires to launch the first humans to Mars atop their revolutionary rockets.

“That is the end goal — to colonize Mars. Currently, he is just taking contracts from NASA in order to really build up his space program, and I’m going to be working on building these rockets,” Klein told the Gainesville Times.

If you want to build rockets that go to Mars like Klein, take a look at the sort of qualifications you’ll need (Klein’s contact information has been blacked out):

