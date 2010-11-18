What Recruiters Won't Admit About Your Education: The Most Important Thing Is Brand Name

Photo: thehutch on flickr

Forget the interview and the personal statement. The most important part of your application to grad school or any job is the part where it lists your alma mater.This is a truth that most employers won’t admit. Dozens of recruiters whom we contacted declined to comment or repeated claims that they consider candidates from all schools. But a few recruiters said what they really think.



“Close to half of our class in any given year is from Stanford and the California Schools,” said Dr. Charles Prober, a senior associate dean of Stanford Medical School.

Stanford recruiters know that Stanford undergraduates will adjust easily to the rigorous graduate coursework. As for the University of California schools, Stanford is in close contact with their faculty members and know the difficulty of their coursework.

Although they accept candidates from a wide variety of schools, Prober said they always have graduates from programs like Harvard, MIT, and Yale. Again, the rigour of coursework at these schools is well known and a 4.0 GPA at MIT means more than a 4.0 GPA at a school where perhaps the coursework isn’t known to be as difficult.

At the very least, a great alma mater will get you in the door, said Founder of Seattle Interview Coach, Lewis Lin. “Where one went to school may help them get an interview. However, at the interview, how well one performs determines whether or not they get the job offer,” he said.

Where you went to college isn’t the only factor, but an important factor.

