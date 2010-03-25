What recruiters really think of the top business schools >>

Name: Mark Howorth

Company: Bain & Company

Position: Head of global recruiting

Does an MBA make for a better consultant at Bain?

It's certainly not a requirement to work at Bain & Company to have an MBA. What we do expect though is that people have a certain tool-kit if you will. A set of business understanding and experience. What we find is that people with MBAs typically have that tool-kit. Getting an MBA is a great way to get the basics of business education that our clients expect the consultants they hire to have. So understanding the basics of finance, marketing and strategy and organizational behaviour, etc.

Some say an MBA is just about a name on a resume and networking. Your reaction?

I disagree with that. I think there is a lot of value in getting an MBA. Do not underestimate what our top business schools are able to do in terms of teaching those basic business skills. Very few people have had a year or two years to go and study cutting edge thinking in terms of finance and marketing and strategy and capital markets and all the rest of that stuff. That's important for us, at least at Bain & Company, where we're trying to hire the best business talent, it's important that our consultants know that stuff. That's the first thing.

The second thing I think is very valuable about an MBA that is somewhat unique to that degree is that at virtually all the top MBA programs...you're spending a lot of your time each day getting into the heads of a bunch of different companies that have been in very challenging business situations -- really working through what did they do in that situation. For our business, the consulting business, that's a perfect laboratory to practice the skill-set that you're going to use when you come here. We help our clients out of usually pretty tough situations. Usually they've got to make some hard business decisions and so what better way to learn it then to spend a year or two going through that and sort of role playing it.

The third thing is the networking. At the end of the day, the lifetime network you build is powerful and important for our industry. Often time when we're trying to help our clients, we can talk to people you may have gone to school with 10 years ago, and be able to get help from those kinds of people. And that absolutely helps our clients -- that we have a group of people I know I can call who can help me when I'm trying to solve my client's problems.

What about different MBA brands?

I don't view one MBA brand as different from another. We interview every candidate similarly. That may come as a surprise to you, but once someone gets a job offer from Bain & Company, if you look at their career trajectory over the next three to nine years, there's no difference how somebody does based on where they got their MBA.

Most place a huge value on going to the top business schools. Is that a fallacy?



The actual education that you learn -- there are tons and tons of great schools that can teach you that. I don't control where the best business talent decides to get their MBA, so we tend to go to the places where we can find the best talent. If for whatever reason, there are five schools out there that the top students are trying to go to, then that's probably where we end up going to try and hire from places like that. But in terms of the raw education, you're going to use the same textbooks and get the same business theory at all the schools. We don't see much different from that at all.

There is something to the fact that you do get a lot of the learning from your program from the students you're going to school with. So if the best students are going to the top 30 schools, well maybe there is a slightly different level of education. But like I said, once they get to Bain & Company at least, we can't tell the difference.

Just to push you a little bit -- isn't a Harvard or Stanford MBA a little different from others?



If that were true, I'd only go to the top five programs. But I don't -- I go to 20, 30 programs to recruit. Obviously we spend more energy and put more resources against the places where we think we'll find more students that will pass our screen, and those tend to be the top 15 programs. That just makes sense, because that's where the talent is.

It's just natural resource allocation to say if a whole bunch of people go to the top three or four schools, that's where we make sure we're going to go and find those people there, because our job is to find the best business talent. But once we start the interviewing, we don't pay attention to which school they came from.

Are there other hurdles? While it's not impossible for someone to do well at Bain, it is generally tough if you have a GMAT below 650. When we're trying to sort out who we're going to interview for the jobs, we don't use GMAT as a strict screen, it is a good indicator -- if someone got a 550, they're probably not going to do well at Bain & Company. The schools tend to collect people with certain level of GMATs. So once again, we're going to go where we think the most talent is, but that doesn't mean that if we find some random MBA program and somebody has done well and they get their application in to us, we're certainly going to interview them.

What's the value of having an MBA 10 or 15 years after the degree?

Zero. Obviously it's nice if they have an MBA, but when we're hiring people at the manager or partner level, 99 per cent of what we're looking at is what they've done with their business career, what kind of experiences they've had, and whether or not they've a track record of being able to crack tough business problems and help change clients. That's really what we look at there -- we pay almost no attention to the school at all.

Excluding undergraduate hires, what percentage of new employees have MBAs?

At a consulting level, it varies by year, but it'll typically be that 70 or 80 per cent of the people will have MBAs. However, recognise that there is significant geographic differences is that. Culturally, the MBA is viewed very differently in Europe and Asia than it is in North America.

In Europe -- let's use Germany as a good example. The MBA degree doesn't really have a lot of -- I don't want to say credibility -- frankly people aren't even all that aware of it. As a result, the best talent doesn't go get an MBA. In Germany, as an example, what you do is go get a PhD.

If you look at Asia, there's some value on the MBA degree there, but there are limited sources of good MBAs there. Just because of the hard demand for talent we have there, by definition we're bringing in people who don't have that kind of degree. They are still top -- our rule is not let's look for the degree, let's find the best business talent.

Note: Bain declined to provide a list of schools it recruits at, but its recruiting website has dedicated pages for MBA programs at Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Northwestern, INSEAD and LSE, among others.

