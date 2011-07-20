Magazine Ad Pages Plumment In August

Bad news for the magazine industry: Monthly advertising pages for month of August are down almost 7.5% when compared with 2010.



O fell more than 30%, Elle almost 17%. GQ and Harper’s Bazaar dropped more than 23%. Everyday with Rachael Ray lost 26%, Vogue 13%, and so on.

In total, 100 out of 152 magazines tracked by min saw declines.

(Some big names bucking the trend: Ladies Home Journal up 27%, Food Network Magazine up 35%, Playboy up 32% – although last year was a real low point for the publication – Travel + Leisure, Reader’s Digest, and Conde Nast traveller were all up more than 19%.)

But the overall losses mean the ad pages on the year are down in total after being up for through the first six months.

So… that’s not great news.

Of course, judging anything by a single monthly total is a dangerous prospect and the industry is in a better spot than it had been. The epic decline has been arrested. IPad apps and other digital initiatives are starting to pay off. Hearst might have a huge moneymaker in its daily deals plan, and other companies will follow suit (if they haven’t already).

But as the August numbers show, anyone pitching the narrative that magazines are out of the woods is lying or not paying attention.

