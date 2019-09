Silicon Valley added 200 computer and electronics jobs from January to February pushing the unemployment rate down ever so slightly from 5.3% to 5.2%. Year-to-year the Valley added 3,100 tech jobs from last February. The national unemployment rate was 4.8% in February.



