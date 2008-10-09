What Recession? Excessively Expensive Novelty Dishes Still Thriving

Did you think the fact that we’re in the midst of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, which is supposedly keeping people from dining out at all, would cause restaurants to back off from introducing more excessively expensive novelty dishes? Wrong!



Hold on to your $100 hamburgers, because New York City restaurant Sofrito has just debuted a $1,000 paella. Fortunately some of the proceeds from each sale are going to a charity that helps disadvantaged Latino kids.

But we wonder if Sofrito will sell enough dishes to make much of a difference.

Gothamist: Chef Ricardo Cardona says the dish—made with rice, truffles and truffle oil, baby eel, octopus, Maine lobster and Alaskan prawns—was inspired by other outrageously expensive meals, which include such greatest hits as the $1,000 bagel and $25,000 dessert. And like Karl Rove before him, Cardona seems to have divorced himself from such vulgarities as “reality” or “facts”; he asks the Daily News, “Who said ‘recession’? Who said ‘bad economy’?” To his credit, Cardona’s taking in just $800 from each paella sold because 20% is being donated to Ayuda, a nonprofit that helps disadvantaged Latino youngsters. A nice gesture, but it also make our righteous indignation about 20% less fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.