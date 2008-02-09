What Recession? BlackBerries Selling Great! (RIMM)

Cisco boss John Chambers sent shivers down the market’s spine Wednesday when he said the network gear giant was having a crappy January. How’s BlackBerry maker Research In Motion — which has a lot of the same enterprise customers as Cisco — doing? Just fine, says Lehman analyst Jeff Kvaal: “Checks indicate solid enterprise demand in January despite Cisco’s commentary.”



Bonus for RIMM — a growing consumer business for its increasingly sexy phones. Kvaal says BlackBerry demand is “strong into February” despite concerns about the economy, as carriers are keeping up BlackBerry Pearl promos at least through Valentine’s Day. He says promos are also helping in Europe, and that Latin American and Indian sales are growing.

