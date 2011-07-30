What Rebel Leader Abdul Fatah Younes' Death Means For Libya

Photo: AP Images

The conflict in Libya is about to get a whole lot messier. rumours swirled all day Thursday that the chief of staff of the rebel military forces, Abdul Fatah Younes, had been arrested.Then, the bombshell came in a late-night press conference in a Benghazi hotel: Younes had been killed, along with two other rebel officers.



The announcement came from Mustafa Abdul Jalil, head of the rebel National Transitional Council, who claimed that the leader of the group that carried out the shooting was in custody but the bodies of Younes and the two officers had not been found. The reaction was immediate. Armed gunmen supporting Younes hit the streets of Benghazi and blasted out windows at the hotel where the conference took place.

