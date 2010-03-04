Here's What Really Happened With The Goldman Sachs Fresh Direct Vending Machines

Fresh Direct vending machine

Yesterday we wrote that Goldman Sachs has really cool vending machines that dispense delicious fresh food from Fresh Direct.We we wrong. Goldman doesn’t have these.



But Goldman played a crucial role in the story of the Fresh Direct vending machine, according to a source familiar with the situation.

It was because of the Goldman bankers that these fresh meal dispensers ever existed.

Goldman workers were scooping up Fresh Direct’s prepared meals left and right. So, they thought, why not distribute meals like this right there in the Goldman office?

Fresh Direct made up the first dummy vending machine and Goldman allowed them to test it on their workers.

Then a year or so later, there was a bit of a hiccup. The vending machine was put on just one floor, the 26th floor, and word didn’t exactly fly around Goldman.

Fresh Direct wanted to advertise their product with the bankers but sadly, no dice. Goldman wasn’t interested in Fresh Direct’s emailing their employees or posting signs around the office, or taking any surveys.

The deal was simple. You can put one vending machine in our office exactly where we want it, and that’s it.

So apparently no one at Goldman knew where the machines were and there was very little “walk by” traffic because it was on just one floor. So Fresh Direct took the machines out.

There’s a happy ending though: Fresh Direct knew the model could work elsewhere and it has worked in many offices since.

There are vending machines at AOL, the AP, Sirius, Apple stores (in the employee room), Ogilvy, IAC, and many, many more offices that like them a lot.

It is hard not to like. The machine pops out 4-minute microwaveable meals that have been prepared in collaboration with great NYC restaurants, and delivered every single day.

Rosa Mexicano, Tabla, and Artisanal are all restaurants that work with Fresh Direct on the recipes.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Chicken Tikka Masala from Tabla

Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas from Rosa Mexicana

Beef Bourguignon from Terrance Brennan

Lobster Ravioli

Beef Short Rib Enchilada

Meatball Parmesan (the favourite)

(Prices range from $6-$9)

There are lots of really cool vending machines out there that you probably never knew existed. Check them out!

