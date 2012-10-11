DIMON: It 'Pisses Me Off' That People Who Brought The US To Its Knees Walked Away Rich

JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon spoke at the Council on Foreign Relations today covering a variety of subjects including the U.S. economy, the fiscal cliff and the euro zone crisis.



Here’s what he had to say about the financial crisis in the U.S.:

“The American public feels like there was like no Old Testament justice.

“What they saw–banks bailed out and all these people make all that money and including the banks that failed make all that money. There is some truth to that. I can’t make up for what other boards did and didn’t do. There is truth to that.

“There are people who destroyed their companies, virtually brought the United States down to its knees and walked away with $50 million. Pisses me off, too.”

Watch below and find out why he thinks the Bear Stearns deal was unfair, too. [via Bloomberg TV]

