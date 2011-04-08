What Really Happened The Day Steve Jobs Walked Out The Door On Apple [Book Excerpt]

Taking a Stand in a Time of Stormy Weather



The brewing storm finally broke out as a torrent around the end of May, when John Sculley told Steve that the Macintosh group was no longer his to run. Instead he was being “promoted” to a position with greater overall responsibility; as best I can recall, the title was to be chief technology officer.The board in fact had been anxious to find an appropriate role for Steve, to keep his remarkable visionary instincts within the company, but they felt he was too temperamental, too inexperienced, for running a product group. John, too, wanted Steve to stay; he just did not want him to continue running the Mac division. It’s time to correct the record: The accepted version of this says that John (or the board) fired Steve, or told him he had to leave. That’s not the way it happened. Steve walked out the door of Apple that day, got into his Mercedes, and drove away, deeply hurt. Yes, he could be difficult, but look at the results. The Macintosh was his creation. The sales weren’t good but they would be getting better. And the rest of the computer industry would be falling all over themselves to offer a mouse, icons, pull-down menus, and all the rest. But the Mac group had been taken away from him (page 106).

Printed with the permission of Vanguard Press, a member of the Perseus Books Group.

