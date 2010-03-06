What Really Happened In The Back Of The Cab When A Hedge Fund Manager Rode With A Lawyer

Awkward cab ride

Photo: NY Post

Earlier today we wrote about the hedge fund manager and lawyer who shared a cab as part of a new money-saving program in Manhattan.Ours was a response to a NY Post article about how sharing a cab ride with a stranger can be a great opportunity to make new friends.



The Post basically said these two men made fast friends and are going to meet up for lunch soon.

But the photo of the two men (right) suggested that there was more to this story, so we called David Alper, the hedge fund manager on the left.

Apparently the NY Post actually just jumped in the cab at the last second and accosted them for the story.

“They were taking photos for 30 minutes,” said Alper.

He said he’s used to sharing cabs with strangers because he’s been doing it for 20 years.

“It’s only a new program on the upper east side,” he said. “I’ve been sharing cabs down to Wall Street forever.”

Now the important questions. Are these cab rides usually such a great networking opportunity? Did the two men really exchange business cards?

“Well no, it was at their behest.”

So the NY Post told them to exchange cards for the story. Funny.

Was the cab ride as awkward as it looks?

“Not as awkward as this phone call.”

Ha!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.